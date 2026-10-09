Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to nominate Interim Chief Bill Peterson as city's next police chief, source says

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is tapping Interim Chief Bill Peterson to permanently take on the role as the city's police chief, a source tells WCCO.

Peterson stepped into the interim position after the abrupt resignation of Brian O'Hara, who stepped down after an internal investigation revealed he had concealed information during a probe into his alleged sexual relationships with city employees.

Peterson has been with the Minneapolis Police Department for 30 years and has held several leadership positions during that time, including as leader of the First Precinct.

Bill Peterson WCCO

When he was first nominated, Peterson said that was not interested in the permanent chief job because of the "constant public scrutiny" he would have to withstand.

O'Hara resigned in May, kicking off a monthslong search for his replacement. Frey said he hoped to nominate and confirm a new chief by October or November.

This story will be updated.