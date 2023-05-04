Jackie Little indicted on federal charges in Minneapolis mosque arsons

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Federal charges have been filed against the man accused of setting fire to two Minneapolis mosques.

Police arrested Jackie Rahm Little of Plymouth on Wednesday. Prosecutors call the case "deeply disturbing" and investigators are still working to learn more about the motivation behind the attacks.

He was indicted with one count of arson and one count of damage to religious property.

"The freedom to worship is sacrosanct," said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger. "We will respond to any attack on any house of worship with urgency and determination."

Little allegedly started a fire in the bathroom of the Masjid Omar Islamic Center on April 23. A day later, he was captured on surveillance video entering the Masjid Al Rahma, where a fire broke out shortly afterwards.

Little is also accused of vandalizing U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar's office, a Somali police officer's squad car, and a Somali marketplace back in January.