Suspect in two Minneapolis mosque fires arrested, police chief says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the suspect who allegedly set two fires at mosques in south Minneapolis last week has been arrested.

The chief said the fires were an attempt "to inflict terror onto the Muslim community."

O'Hara did not name the suspect.

Last week, prosecutors charged Jackie Little with starting Monday's fire inside Mercy Islamic Center. Little was charged by warrant.

Investigators said security cameras caught him filling a can of gas, then bringing it to the mosque inside a bag.

That's almost exactly what happened April 23 at another mosque a few blocks away. CAIR-Minnesota says cameras caught a man inside with gasoline in a bag. He then started a fire in the bathroom.

O'Hara said the police department is committed "to protecting the Constitutional right of Freedom of Religion for every resident and visitor in our city."

First published on April 30, 2023 / 8:23 AM

