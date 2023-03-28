It's National Something-on-a-Stick Day
Today is a day Minnesotans can get behind -- National Something-on-a-Stick Day.
We're of course, known for our food on a stick at the Minnesota State Fair every year.
We're also game to annually debate the age-old question of whether it's Corn Dogs or Pronto Pups that reign supreme (as seen in the video above).
People certainly have their favorites across the board. When this year's new fair foods
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.