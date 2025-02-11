See results for Tuesday's Itasca County special primary, Ramsey County special election

MINNEAPOLIS — Voters are going to the polls in districts within Itasca and Ramsey counties Tuesday to either narrow down or determine their next commissioner.

In southwestern Itasca County, a special primary is being held in District 4 to fill a vacancy. Five candidates are running for the seat: Daniel Chase, Larry Hopkins, Pat Medure, Robert Preble and Dick Sackett.

A special election is being held in Ramsey County's District 3 to also fill a vacancy. District 3 covers some communities in Falcon Heights and St. Paul. The two candidates are Joshua Bau and Garrison McMurtrey.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

See election results below: