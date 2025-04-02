Minnesotans support Israel's flag football team ahead of 2028 Olympics

Football's international popularity is on full display in Minnesota this week.

The National Under-17 Flag Football Team from Israel playing and practicing with Team USA.

"Coolest thing in the world. Not only is it cool, it's also truly important to my country, to represent," said Eitan Andron, an American-born Israeli.

Andron is quarterback of Israel's U17 National Flag Football Team — two-time defending European Champions.

He can't wait to take the field in practice and friendlies this week with Team USA at TCO Stadium.

He hopes to join Israel's men's national team as it looks to qualify for flag football's 2028 Olympic debut.

"We're exposed to basically the highest level of football in the world," Andron said.

The sport has had a presence in Israel for over 20 years, thanks in part to Steve Leibowitz, who founded American football in Israel.

"We now say it's 'Hebrew in the Huddle.' It's become an integration of Israelis who have never seen the sport before, except on television potentially, joining with American immigrant kids and American immigrants themselves," Leibowitz said.

Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf is among those helping the league's development.

"He's been supporting our tackle football program for the last half a dozen years," Leibowitz said.

Dani Eastman plays for Israel's national team in both tackle and flag football and is the defensive coordinator of the U17 flag team.

"You're trying to win, you're trying to compete but you're also representing the Israeli people, you're representing the Jewish people. It landed really heavy on me when someone said you might be the only Jew a guy meets on a tournament his whole life," Eastman said.

On Oct. 7, 2023, the Hamas attack and the start of Israel's response changed life across the region.

"My friends, my teammates have lost people. One of my best friends named Nadaf, his older brother was killed on Oct. 7," Andron said.

"We've lost four guys, four tackle players — not national team players, but guys that we knew in our community and so those first weeks were spent mourning," Leibowitz said.

Football in Israel stopped for seven months.

Around 2,000 players, coaches and referees fought to return.

Some of the current players may fight on the frontlines with the IDF in the future.

"Football is this bonder, it's a unifier. It's a way to bring people together, bring nations together. It's a way to heal," Eastman said.

For Andron, playing against Team USA is an opportunity to compete, learn and prepare for the ultimate Olympic goal.

"Everybody that's playing flag football in Israel now, we're going towards that. We're going to be there and we're going to represent with everything we've got and we're going to show the world who we are," Andron said.

The public is welcome to the USA versus Israel Flag Football Scrimmage on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but must be reserved online.