Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Isanti County Fair crash, officials say

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Driver fighting for life after Isanti County Fair crash
Driver fighting for life after Isanti County Fair crash 00:23

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Isanti County Fair in Cambridge, Minnesota, on Thursday evening, according to fair officials.

WCCO has reached out to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office for more information about the collision, which occurred during a demolition derby-style event at the grandstand called "Night of Destruction — WRECKFEST."

isanti-county-fair-night-of-destruction.jpg
Isanti County Fair

Fair officials say the driver was airlifted to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, and his condition is unknown as of Friday morning. 

This story will be updated.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.