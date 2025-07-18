Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Isanti County Fair crash, officials say

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Isanti County Fair in Cambridge, Minnesota, on Thursday evening, according to fair officials.

WCCO has reached out to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office for more information about the collision, which occurred during a demolition derby-style event at the grandstand called "Night of Destruction — WRECKFEST."

Isanti County Fair

Fair officials say the driver was airlifted to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, and his condition is unknown as of Friday morning.

This story will be updated.