Weekend I-494 closures to impact MSP Airport access

Those traveling to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this weekend are encouraged to plan ahead due to some big closures along Interstate 494.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says starting Friday at 10 p.m., the westbound lanes of I-494 will be shut down between Highway 77 and Highway 100. The ramps along that stretch will close at 8 p.m. Westbound lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

As a detour, MnDOT says westbound motorists can use northbound Hwy. 77 to westbound Hwy. 62, then southbound Hwy. 100 to westbound I-494.

Then Saturday at 10 p.m. the eastbound lanes of I-494 will close between Interstate 35W and Hwy. 77 for utility work. All ramps will also be closed. Eastbound lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Sunday.

MnDOT says eastbound motorists can detour via northbound I-35W to eastbound Hwy. 62, then to southbound Hwy. 77 to eastbound I-494. All detours will be posted.

The work is being done to "allow crews to continue construction along I-494 and prepare for winter configuration," according to MnDOT.

Find current traffic updates on MnDOT's 511 website.