Hundreds gather for interfaith prayer service to show support for Catholic community in wake of shooting

Community support and healing continue throughout Minneapolis after a shooting took the lives of two children and injured many more.

From the doorstep of Annunciation to the steps of the Basilica downtown, people are grieving and recovering.

"We have to pray for peace and cope," said Pastor Katrina Collins, of Shiloh Temple International.

Matilda Schmatlz was just one of roughly 800 who attended Thursday's interfaith service at the Basilica of Saint Mary after school or work.

"I was just kind of sad about the shooting, so my family came here for the service," said Schmaltzo. "Even though a really bad thing happened, it's not the end and you can still move past it and stuff, and learn from it, I guess."

WCCO

It's a tragedy that happened right near Mackenzie Neaton's home.

"Right now we're in the state of family planning, and it's just difficult to realize this is something we don't have control over," Neaton said.

It's something parents are struggling with, too, like a Maple Grove dad with three kids of his own.

"It's somber. You see people crying, a lot of people asking questions," said Nick Hall.

It's a senseless tragedy that leaves questions unanswered and emotions so powerful.

"How do you go forward after something so tragic happens like this?" said Patrice Rothman, of Minneapolis.

Flower donations from schools like Uvalde can be seen at the makeshift memorial outside of Annunciation.

To learn how you can help, click here.