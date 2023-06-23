Information about the Wakpa Art Festival

Public Art Saint Paul (PASP) and its organizational partners present the inaugural Wakpa Triennial Art Festival in the Twin Cities from June 24 to September 16, 2023. New public space commissions along with gallery, museum, and alternative space projects, exhibitions, performances, and discussion programs feature more than 110 artists in an explosion of creativity across Saint Paul, Minneapolis, and several nearby cities. Ongoing projects and live programs will lead viewers to places they may not have known before or will see anew through the eyes of artists. Projects are mostly free of charge and publicly accessible. PASP and its partners welcome all to visit and participate.

