Inappropriate image sent to parents on school messaging app

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- A nationwide cyberattack that sent users, including those in Minnesota, an "inappropriate message" on a popular parent-teacher communication app has been shut down.

The Seesaw app is used by school districts across the state - including Minneapolis Public Schools and Roseville Area Schools. 

It was hacked on Tuesday evening, and some users were sent a link to the inappropriate message. Since then, the link has been deleted from the app.

The app makers say the attack targeted less than 0.5% of users, but it forced a messaging feature to shut down for two days, and asked impacted users to reset their passwords.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 10:20 AM

