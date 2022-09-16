Inappropriate image sent to parents on school messaging app
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- A nationwide cyberattack that sent users, including those in Minnesota, an "inappropriate message" on a popular parent-teacher communication app has been shut down.
The Seesaw app is used by school districts across the state - including Minneapolis Public Schools and Roseville Area Schools.
It was hacked on Tuesday evening, and some users were sent a link to the inappropriate message. Since then, the link has been deleted from the app.
The app makers say the attack targeted less than 0.5% of users, but it forced a messaging feature to shut down for two days, and asked impacted users to reset their passwords.
