Immigration attorney concerned about uncertainty Ukrainians in Minnesota face

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local immigration attorney says she's concerned about the uncertainty Ukrainians in Minnesota are facing. Through her networks she estimates there are roughly 1,000 Ukrainian refugees in Minnesota after fleeing the war.

What comes next for those people is still a bit of a question mark. Attorney Nadia Roife says it's time to start talking about it.

"A lot of hope and optimism in the beginning, people who applied in April got their work permits, which is unusual for a humanitarian program. They're uncomfortable, so the hope and optimism we saw spike has died," she said.

Roife says there are no clear answers, and deadlines are looming. Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the U.S. before April 11 are eligible for temporary protected status. It takes time but when approved it essentially allows them to work and drive in the states through October 2023.

"There has been very little discussion from the immigration side, from the U.S. government side, as to what to do next," Roife said. "We have less than six months when our first deadline of April is set to arrive. They would like to built roots and contribute to our communities."

It's tough work, and important, and there are some success stories along the way.

"When I called one of my clients who has received her work permit, she came into office. Now she feels better, more at ease. She feels like she belongs," Roife said. "If we can resolve this immigration issue I think everybody will be at a better place."

Local Social media groups, Ukrainian Churches and nonprofits are a good place to help out. Winter supplies and clothes are a need right now. You can still help sponsor a Ukrainian family as well.

Resources to help: