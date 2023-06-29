Police respond to Dinkytown neighborhood overnight amid reports of disturbances

MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Minneapolis Police Officers responded to Dinkytown overnight and closed down some streets, amid some reports of disturbances.

WCCO talked to two different groups of people who said they saw people throw fireworks at police.

RELATED: Minneapolis leaders, law enforcement discuss Dinkytown safety following violent weekend

There was also an ambulance on the scene, though it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

WCCO has reached out to the police and will provide updates with any more information as it's available.