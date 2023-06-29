Watch CBS News
Crime

Police respond to Dinkytown neighborhood overnight amid reports of disturbances

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police block streets in Dinkytown
Police block streets in Dinkytown 00:22

MINNEAPOLIS -- Several Minneapolis Police Officers responded to Dinkytown overnight and closed down some streets, amid some reports of disturbances.

WCCO talked to two different groups of people who said they saw people throw fireworks at police.

RELATED: Minneapolis leaders, law enforcement discuss Dinkytown safety following violent weekend

There was also an ambulance on the scene, though it was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

WCCO has reached out to the police and will provide updates with any more information as it's available.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.