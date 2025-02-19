Illinois semi driver killed in central Minnesota crash

A semi truck driver from Illinois died in a crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday, authorities say.

The driver, 60-year-old David Elders of Joliet, was on Interstate 94 in Sauk Centre Township when his truck left the roadway and landed on its side in the ditch, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Elders died at the scene. His passenger, a 61-year-old woman also from Joliet, suffered minor injuries.

Few other details about the crash were immediately available. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. and the patrol said the road was dry at the time.