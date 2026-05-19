VP Vance claims DOJ is investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar: "It certainly seems like something fishy"

Vice President JD Vance claimed Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar, while raising questions about immigration fraud and family finances.

"We're going to investigate it. We're going to take a look at it. If we think that there's a crime, we're going to prosecute that crime. And that's something that the Department of Justice is looking at right now," Vance said during a White House press conference.

Vance, who is leading the Trump administration's anti-fraud efforts, did not get into specifics surrounding the apparent investigation, adding that he did not want to "prejudge an investigation," but added, "I mean, you read the things about Ilhan Omar and about you know who she married and whether she didn't marry this person or that person. It certainly seems like something fishy is there."

There is no evidence that Omar committed immigration fraud, though Vance previously said Omar "definitely committed immigration fraud" while appearing on conservative podcaster Benny Johnson's show in March.

The announcement follows Omar's decision last month to amend her financial disclosure forms, sharply reducing the reported value of her assets after her initial filing drew Republican calls for investigation. Omar's original disclosure listed companies co-owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, as worth between $6 million and $30 million. The amended filing listed the couple's joint assets as ranging between $18,004 and $95,000, with the valuation for Mynett's two companies updated to "none."

Omar's spokesperson told the Star Tribune that an "accounting error created a misleading picture of far greater wealth," and added, "the congresswoman is not a millionaire."

The sharp revision drew scrutiny from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee and President Trump, who threatened investigations. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer at the time said, "Ilhan Omar's multimillion-dollar financial disclosure revision is just the latest on a long list of her questionable actions. She cannot escape accountability for long."

CBS News has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment, and WCCO is reaching out to Omar's office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.