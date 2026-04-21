"Not a millionaire": Rep. Ilhan Omar amends disclosure blaming initial $30M filing error on accountant's mistake

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has amended her financial disclosure forms, sharply reducing the reported value of assets after her initial filing error prompted Republican calls for investigations into her finances.

The amended disclosure was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Omar's original financial disclosure form stated that companies co-owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, were worth between $6 million and $30 million.

This apparent sharp jump in wealth, against the couple's 2024 filings, triggered scrutiny from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee and President Trump, who threatened investigations.

Omar's joint assets with her husband are now listed as ranging between $18,004 and $95,000, according to the amended filing. The valuation for Mynett's two companies is now listed as "none," and an income range of between $102,502 and $1,005,000 from the two companies appears on the form.

Omar's spokesperson told the Star Tribune that the "accounting error created a misleading picture of far greater wealth," adding "the congresswoman is not a millionaire."

WCCO has reached out to Omar's office, along with House Oversight Committee representatives, and is awaiting comment.