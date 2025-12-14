Rep. Ilhan Omar sends letter to DHS seeking clarity on Twin Cities ICE crackdown

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is calling for clarity about the immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities.

In a letter sent Friday, addressed to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Todd Lyons, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Omar says witnesses have documented "blatant racial profiling" and "an egregious level of unnecessary force" by ICE agents amid the so-called Operation Metro Surge.

"It is clear to me that this surge came in direct response to Trump's racist comments about Somali people, and about me in particular," Omar wrote.

Omar noted that "over 90% of Somalis in America are U.S. citizens." U.S. Census Bureau data show Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the country. More than 107,000 people identified as Somali across Minnesota, with more than 80,000 living in the Twin Cities.

"Rather than focusing the operation on individuals with judicial warrants, ICE officers have been stopping Black and Brown Minnesotans on the street or in public spaces at random, demanding to see their IDs," Omar continued.

"It is appalling to witness this unlawful behavior by ICE agents, which echoes some of the darkest chapters in our nation's history," she added.

Omar asked for a detailed report of ICE actions, including the number of people arrested and number of citizens detained. She also asked for clarity about the number of warrants prepared in advance for the surge, and the estimated cost of the operation to taxpayers.

On Friday night, Homeland Security confirmed more than 400 arrests since the operation began Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, federal investigators say they will dig deeper to determine if Minnesota fraud money fueled terrorism overseas. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday said, "Egregious fraud in Minnesota has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, including funds sent to Somalia through money services businesses."

Bessent says he will order "enhanced reporting requirements" for money services suspected of illegal activity.

Earlier this month, he said he would look into claims those same businesses helped divert money from Minnesota to terrorist organization Al-Shabaab in Somalia.