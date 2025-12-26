Ice Castles at Minnesota State Fairgrounds opens on its earliest date ever

Many Minnesotans would describe the past few days as fairly warm, given the time of year. That didn't stop the Ice Castles from making its earliest start to the season ever in Minnesota, officially opening its "frozen gates" on Friday.

The fan-favorite winter experience is now setting up shop at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, making a triumphant return after a disappointing 8-day run in Maple Grove last winter due to high temperatures. This year, Ice Castles Training Manager Wally Bullard said they had the opportunity to seize on freezing conditions in late November.

"Our build crews started working in earnest, running the water lines and power in October," Bullard said. "As soon as it got colder right around Thanksgiving, we turned the water on and started making ice. It's been 10-plus-hour days to get to where we are now."

Once the final touches were applied with shovels and chainsaws, the public began to make their way in on Friday evening. Bullard explained that there is a science fiction theme this year, complete with depictions of aliens and the familiar shape of the moon carved into the snow and ice. In addition to the slides and intricate caves, there are also costumed characters like "Queen Everlight," played by Justine Backes.

"Every year I bring together all of my helpers and we build a beautiful castle so everyone can come and visit me, and we can show everyone how beautiful nature can be," Backes said.

The place was busy once the sun went down and colorful lights lit up the structures.

Dozens of people explore the Ice Castles at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights on Dec. 26, 2025. WCCO

Around 25 million pounds of ice is involved with the experience, according to Bullard.

While some icicles had water dripping off of them in the near-40-degree weather on Friday afternoon, Bullard is confident that this winter will allow them to keep the Ice Castles running for months.

Details on hours and tickets can be found here.