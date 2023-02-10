Ice Castles in Lake Geneva closed for season due to warming temperatures

LAKE GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) – After just three days of operation, Ice Castles in Lake Geneva will be closed for the remainder of the season.

The closure comes as the weather continues to rise above seasonable temperatures.

Ice Castles said in a statement:

"This winter, we have experienced unprecedented weather challenges. Our crew in Wisconsin worked tirelessly this season and rebuilt the castle after it melted almost to the ground, only to watch it melt again just days after opening. Despite our best efforts, the weather this year is too warm to sustain operations."

Ice Castles

Ice Castles

Ice Castles

They were scheduled to be opened through Feb. 20 before making the announcement. The warm weather also pushed back its original Jan. 22 opening date.

Those who purchased tickets will receive an email about the closure and will be issued a full refund.