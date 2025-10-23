Stretch of I-94 to fully close again in St. Paul this weekend

Anyone needing to travel through the downtown area of St. Paul, Minnesota, on Interstate 94 this weekend will need to find an alternate route as work on the John Ireland Bridge project continues.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic will be closed in both directions starting at 10 p.m. on Friday in the following locations:

Westbound lanes will be closed between Interstate 35E and Dale Street. Drivers will be able to take northbound I-35E to westbound Highway 36 and Highway 280 to return to the freeway.

Eastbound lanes will be closed between Highway 280 and University Avenue East. That detour will use northbound Highway 280, eastbound Highway 36 and southbound I-35E.

That highway closure will last until 5 a.m. on Monday. However, the agency says the following ramps in the area will close earlier on Friday:

At 8 p.m., the ramp from Marion Street/Kellogg Boulevard to eastbound I-94, as well as the ramp from westbound I-94 to Marion Street, will close until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Then, at 9 p.m. Friday, the ramp from Fifth Street to the westbound lanes of I-94 will close until 2 a.m. on Saturday. A detour for this ramp closure will use eastbound Fort Road, Wabasha Street, 12th Street, Rondo Avenue and then the Marion Street ramp to westbound I-94.

MnDOT has closed a stretch of I-94 for multiple weekends since early September as crews work on the bridge.

Drivers will once again be able to take the ramp from eastbound I-94 to 10th Street starting Wednesday, according to MnDOT. However, the ramp from West 12th Street to westbound I-94 will be closed through next May.

