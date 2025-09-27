Bridge repairs prompt more weekend closures for I-94, I-35E in St. Paul

As bridge repair work continues in St. Paul, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says sections of two interstates will be closed again this weekend.

According to MnDOT, all westbound lanes of I-94 will be closed between I-35E and John Ireland Boulevard.

In addition, southbound traffic on I-35E will be detoured because that interstate will be closed between University Avenue and 10th Street.

Both closures will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Detours are as follows:

I-94: Drivers will be sent to northbound I-35E to westbound Highway 36 and then back south on Highway 280

I-35E: Traffic will be directed to eastbound I-94 to southbound Highway 52 and I-494

The closures, according to MnDOT, are necessary for crews to continue repairing nine bridges in St. Paul this summer. Those bridges are:

Jackson Street

Robert Street

Minnesota Street

Cedar Street

Wabasha Street. North

10th Street West

Western Avenue North

Marion Street

The ramp from 5th St. to the westbound lanes of I-94

Next month, construction crews are expected to begin working on the John Ireland Boulevard bridge. MnDOT says the bridge, which is nearly 60 years old, will be disassembled and rebuilt.

Once rebuilt, the agency says it will include safety and appearance changes but will have the same footprint as the current bridge. Some of the changes include updates to the current bike and pedestrian facilities, railing replacements, repairs to sidewalks and more.

NOTE: The above video first aired on Aug. 15, 2025.