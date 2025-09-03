Multiple interstates closed in St. Paul this weekend for bridge repairs

Vice President Vance to visit Minneapolis after mass shooting, and more headlines

Multiple road closures will impact drivers in the Twin Cities this weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Interstate 94 east between Highway 280 and Interstate 35E, and northbound I-35E between Highway 5 and University Avenue will both be closed. The roads will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Then, at the same time those freeways reopen to traffic, Rondo Avenue between Rice and Marion streets will be closed in both directions through 10 p.m. on Sept. 12. The Marion Street exit on westbound I-94 will also be inaccessible.

The closures come as MnDOT crews work to repair nine bridges over I-94 and I-35E in Minnesota's capital city. The John Ireland Boulevard Bridge will be completely replaced, with construction starting after the Twin Cities Marathon.

To learn more about the project and detour routes, click here.

MnDOT encourages drivers to check 511mn.org for updates, avoid cutting through local roads and allow extra travel time during closures.