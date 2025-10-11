Stretch of I-94 fully closed in St. Paul as work begins on John Ireland Bridge

Another weekend means more road construction and a major highway closure in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says a stretch of I-94 will be fully closed in both directions as workers disassemble the John Ireland Boulevard bridge. Eventually, the structure will be rebuilt to carry traffic over the highway.

Minnesota Department of Transportation

MnDOT officials say westbound I-94 is closed between I-35E and Dale Street, while eastbound lanes are closed between Highway 280 and University Avenue. A detour using I-35E, Highway 36 and Highway 280 is in effect for both directions of traffic.

Meanwhile, the bridge will be closed between Kellogg Boulevard and Rice Street through Aug. 2026.

While drivers will be detoured from Kellogg Boulevard to Marion Street and then to University Avenue and Rice Street, pedestrians and bicyclists will have another detour. That route will be Kellogg Boulevard to the Marion Street bridge and then to Rondo Avenue.

In addition, MnDOT says two ramps will be closed for the project. The westbound I-94 ramp from West 12th Street will be closed through May 2026, while the eastbound I-94 ramp to 10th Street into the downtown area will reopen on Tuesday.