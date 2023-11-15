Hunter who killed cougar in western Wisconsin won't be charged, officials say

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. — Officials in western Wisconsin say a hunter killed a cougar Saturday, but no charges will be filed because the hunter feared for their safety.

An archer was hunting deer in Buffalo County when they came across the cougar, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said. They self-reported the killing to the DNR shortly after.

Because cougars are a protected species in Wisconsin, wildlife officials recovered the carcass and investigated the killing. The DNR then handed the investigation to the Buffalo County District Attorney's Office, which determined no charges were necessary.

According to the DNR, cougars are native to the state but were wiped out in the early 1900s. Any cougars encountered today have likely wandered to the state from populations out west.

The DNR said it receives about 15 to 20 reported cougar sightings annually. Anyone who encounters one of the animals can report it online.

Before the shooting, the last reported cougar sighting, per the DNR's website, was Nov. 8, when one was caught on a trail camera in Buffalo County. That was the 25th reported sighting in the state this year.

