Voyageurs Wolf Project captures rare footage of cougar in northern Minn.

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- Rare footage has been taken of a cougar roaming through extreme northern Minnesota last month.

On Thursday, the Voyageurs Wolf Project shared video of the cougar, saying the footage was taken on Oct. 20 in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, which is on the border of Canada. 

"Fortunately, the footage is super clear so no disputing what kind of kitty this is," the project said in a tweet.

According to the project, the Minnesota Department of Resources has verified 59 cougar observations in the state since 2004. None of the confirmations were in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, though several "weren't too far away," the project said.

The project says most cougars spotted in Minnesota are transient young males traveling from breeding populations in the western Dakotas. 

Voyageurs Wolf Project is a research project affiliated with the University of Minnesota.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 11:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

