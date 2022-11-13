Hunter rescued after getting stuck in partially frozen flooded swamp

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after getting stuck in waist-deep water.

He had been hunting on Crane Lake, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff. Officials say he tried to walk across a partially-frozen flooded swamp, but had gotten stuck.

He was exhibiting signs of hypothermia, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Department of Natural Resources recommends staying off ice that is less than four inches thick.