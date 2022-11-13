Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Hunter rescued after getting stuck in partially frozen flooded swamp

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Nov. 13, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Nov. 13, 2022 01:16

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- A hunter in northern Minnesota was rescued on Saturday after getting stuck in waist-deep water.

He had been hunting on Crane Lake, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff. Officials say he tried to walk across a partially-frozen flooded swamp, but had gotten stuck.

hunter-rescued.jpg
St. Louis County Sheriff

He was exhibiting signs of hypothermia, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Department of Natural Resources recommends staying off ice that is less than four inches thick.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 2:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.