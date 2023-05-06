Hundreds of veterans get head start on fishing season at Minnesota Veteran's Home

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota fishing opener is not until May 13, but on Saturday, hundreds of military veterans got a head start on the season.

A state known for its bodies of water gained one more on Saturday at the Minnesota Veteran's Home in Minneapolis.

"This is probably the most rewarding thing because it's very tangible," said Tom Keith of the Twin Cities Chapter of Muskie's Inc, which organized the event with other Veterans groups.

The day was a renewal of their 30-plus year tradition: bringing fishing to veterans, making its return this year after a three-year break because of health concerns due to covid. Roughly 500 people were on hand to go fishing.

"Like I was in a pontoon… sitting on the pontoon and casting my line out," said Army Veteran Larry Roddy.

"Lotta people here, hopefully, they'll all catch a fish. I haven't caught one yet though," said Marine Veteran Don Dahlquist, who has been fishing his whole life. The frustration is familiar. Others have luck on their side.

"It wasn't a competition, it's just that I caught more. That's all," smiled Roddy who reeled in nine rainbow trout.

"It makes me think of when I caught my first fish," said Roddy.

A day like this can bring back memories.

"It makes me think about home," said Roddy.

A full shore lunch completes this unique fishing opener's festivities. A special day for some who say their fishing days are largely in the past.

"I'm 91 years old now and I don't do much," said Dahlquist. "Can't get in the boat anymore."

So it's a shame when they just aren't biting… Until they do. A few moments following his interview, Dahlquist finally caught a fish. That's the thing about fishing: your luck can change, just like that.

"I got my limit now," laughed Dahlquist.