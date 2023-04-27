Former Hubbard County Commissioner Daniel Stacey arrested for child sex crimes; BCA seeking more victims

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are searching for more victims after a former Minnesota county commissioner was arrested for sex crimes involving a child.

Former Hubbard County Commissioner Daniel Stacey has been charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing sexually explicit content to a child, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The investigation started after a boy's mother alleged Stacey showed her son pornography and encouraged him to take part in lewd acts. Stacey has claimed to have mentored the boy.

Stacey has also worked as a Boy Scout leader, a bus driver for Nevis Public School District and as a mentor at youth homes.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is concerned there may be other victims or witnesses who could have information about Stacey's case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCA Tip Line at 877-996-6222 or email the BCA at bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Anyone impacted by sexual abuse is encouraged can seek help 24/7 by calling the Minnesota Day One Crisis Line at 866-223-1111 or by text at 612-399-9977.