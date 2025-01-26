Twin Cities Pride says Target won't be present at this year's festival after company ends DEI efforts

MINNEAPOLIS — Several Twin Cities leaders and organizations are reacting to Target's announcement to end its DEI efforts, with one group even parting ways with the retailer.

Target made the announcement Friday saying they are ending their program that supported Black employees, shoppers and black-owned businesses. They are also rolling back efforts to include hiring and promoting women, minorities, LGBTQ+ people and veterans.

On Saturday, Twin Cities Pride made the announcement that Target, a long-standing partner of the organization, will not have a presence at this year's Pride celebration.

"We are deeply disappointed in their announcement. We are committed to continuing conversations with them about the impact it has on our community and those in our community who are their employees," Executive Director of Twin Cities Pride Andi Otto said in a statement.

Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez released a statement on social media calling Target's decision "disappointing."

"This alarming move adversely affects our Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities, as well as our LGBTIA+ friends and family," Chavez said. "In light of this, I urge everyone to consider supporting small businesses and family-owned grocery stores in our community. These local businesses are often more aligned with our values and can benefit from our support."

Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL — Minneapolis, said Target's decision "represents a total capitulation to President Trump's politics of cruelty and mean-spirited exclusion."

"Target has made itself clear. They believe that accommodating President Trump's politics of cruelty, fear, and resentment is more valuable than the dignity and wellbeing of many of their customers and employees," Dibble said in a statement on Friday. "This moment calls for all of us to stand up for our values, not to throw them aside."

Local civil rights attorney Nekima Leavy Armstrong expressed her disappointment and blamed capitalism, saying Target is putting "profits and politics over people." She also encouraged people to email Target leadership so their thoughts about the situation can be heard.

Target joins McDonalds, Walmart, Ford and other major corporations in their decision.