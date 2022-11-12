How to save money on energy bills during the winter

Tips for making sure your home is ready for winter

MINNEAPOLIS -- The temperatures are dropping and that's a sign that you should be getting your house ready for the winter months.

The department of energy says there are several ways you could potentially save money while also keeping your home warm during these colder months.

First you can cover any drafty windows with a clear sheet of plastic. Also, make sure there are no leaks in those windows, doors or even your pipes.

And when it comes to your heating system, make sure you're properly replacing all of those important filters.

Joe Young at Settergren's Hardware in south Minneapolis says even though the snow hasn't hit most of us yet,

"People are preparing, people are in full winter mode right now. They're buying snowblower. They're buying window insulator kits. They're making sure their outdoor spigots are turned off and insulated," said Young.

in fact, Young says those spigots are often overlooked and could be the biggest mistake people make when it comes to winterizing their homes.

"Make sure you shut off your outdoor spigot. We sell a lot of new outdoor spigots in the spring cause they freeze and crack. Make sure you insulate them if you can't shut them off and make sure - a simple one - is make sure there's not a house hanging on the end of it, cause that will definitely hold water and cause it to crack," he said.

One last tip: if you've got a set of holiday lights you've been decorating with for years, check and see if they're LED lights. LEDs last longer and run cooler, reducing the risk of accidents.