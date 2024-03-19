How to protect your spring buds ahead of upcoming snowfall

MINNEAPOLIS — With a cold surge and snow on the horizon, you might be wondering what to do with your garden.

Spring buds are confused because of the mild winter, though there's snow in the forecast for later this week.

Experts at Sunnyside Gardens in Minneapolis say the best way to protect the buds is to do absolutely nothing; avoid spring cleaning and leave the mulch because it'll act as a protectant for the new buds. The leaves also keep the ecosystem intact.

Until the average temperature hits 50 degrees consistently, experts say to stay off the spring cleaning, even though it might be too tempting with the warm-up from a few weeks ago.

So if you did some spring cleaning, try covering your upcoming plants with towels, sheets or frost cloth.

"People are very excited for color and it has been the weirdest winter. So everybody has the spring fever of trying to put elements in colors back in, but just a couple more days, maybe hold it," said Sunnyside Gardens Store Manager JP Pizarro.

Experts say it's too early to plant, but there are other options to bring color back into your life. There are some plants that are durable to the cold, and a combination of real and fake plants can hopefully keep spirits high until it's safe to plant in late April.

After weeks of above-average temperatures, a major weather pattern change is heading towards the upper Midwest. A few rounds of significant snow could fall in Minnesota later this week, potentially making March the snowiest month of the winter season for the Twin Cities.

