Major weather shift could make March the snowiest month in Minnesota this winter

MINNEAPOLIS — WCCO's NEXT Weather team is following a major weather pattern change that could bring a couple rounds of significant snow to Minnesota later this week, potentially making March the snowiest month of the winter for the Twin Cities.

Most of the workweek will be relatively quiet and chilly. Besides a brief warmup on Tuesday with temperatures expected to be in the high-40s, temperatures will mostly stick to the 30s all week.

Thursday is where big changes are expected.

That's when a weather system is expected to arrive in Minnesota, bringing a chance of snow. It would be the first notable snow since mid-February.

The timing of the system is still in flux, but as of the most recent forecast, it looks like the system will arrive later in the afternoon.

"It's snow that could end up bothering your Thursday evening commute and potentially Friday morning as well," meteorologist Joseph Dames said.

Once the system pulls away Friday morning, whatever snow is left is going to stick on the ground due to cold temperatures. The forecast is subject to change, but right now 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible from this system.

Cold temperatures will stick around into the weekend.

Then, another potential snowmaker for the southern half of Minnesota is possible beginning Saturday evening. Snow chances will remain through Sunday. It's a bit too early yet for potential snow totals.

Looking ahead, the next two weeks will be active and seasonably chilly.

Could March be the snowiest month of the winter in metro?

So far, February has been the snowiest month of an abnormally warm winter in the Twin Cities. A total of seven inches was recorded.

March has had just a trace amount of snow, but that's expected to change drastically.

"March 2024 could end up being the snowiest month of this winter, based on the pattern shift that's developing for the end of the month," meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said.

The entire state has an above-average chance of precipitation between March 24 and March 28.

WCCO's NEXT Weather team is watching the forecast diligently, so stay tuned for the latest information.