How to make sure that your baby gets what they need from imported formula

MINNEAPOLIS -- Six Operation Fly Formula flights are scheduled to land in the U.S. this week as the formula shortage continues to be a serious problem for new parents.

An Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan had to shut down operations last winter due to contamination concerns, which contributed to a major formula shortage. It reopened briefly in June but then had to shut down again briefly after flooding.

The formula shelves at a Target store in Minneapolis were sparse Tuesday. The formula shortage in the U.S. started with pandemic supply chain issues, but has been severe for almost half a year.

"I had a doctor ask me today, they asked me, 'Is this formula shortage still a thing?'" St. Cloud Hospital clinical pediatric dietician Kristin Johnson said.

According to data from IRI Worldwide, Minnesota is among the top 10 states with the least formula, having just over a 60% in stock rate. Wisconsin is slightly better at just over 62%.

President Joe Biden has continued to announce new shipments of formula coming in from overseas to help. Families may see brands they don't recognize on store shelves, like British-made formula.

Johnson says there are a few important differences between imported formula and formulas made in the U.S. First, formula from overseas can be lower in iron.

"Likely it wouldn't be a problem. Just make sure if your baby is over the age of 6 months that you're incorporating iron-fortified foods," Johnson said.

Second, goat milk-based formulas are common and safe.

Finally, many imported formulas have different scoop sizes and mixing instructions.

"Make sure they are always reading the label when they purchase imported formulas, that they aren't diluting it too much or making it too concentrated, as that can also be dangerous," Johnson said.

Doctors say families should check online if they're not having luck finding a brand in store. That would also help WIC families get what they need in store.