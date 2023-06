The best home improvements to add value, comfort

MINNEAPOLIS -- A lot of people took on home improvement projects during the pandemic. But, if you did, did you make the right choices?

A new OnePoll survey shows 75 percent of people say some of their past home improvement choices have aged poorly over the years.

Eighty-five percent still say their home is in "dire need" of updating.