Hibbing house explosion, fire leaves two families with nothing

Two families are now without a place to live after a home explosion in Hibbing, Minnesota, lead to a devastating fire on Sunday.

According to the Hibbing Fire Department, firefighters were called to a house explosion near 22nd and 9th Avenue East just after 6:30 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a two-story home fully ablaze.

The fire was able to spread to a neighboring home. The fire department says the fire was under control by 9:15 p.m., but was not fully extinguished.

An online fundraiser for the family of the initial explosion and subsequent fire states that three people, two adults and a 4-year-old, lost everything in their home. One of the adults is currently in a metro area hospital "fighting for his life" according to the fundraiser.

A second online fundraiser for the neighboring family states that the couple living there were able to escape, but lost their two cats in the fire. The fundraiser also states the couple lost everything in the fire.