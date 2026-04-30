Hot tub boats approved to coast down Mississippi River in Minneapolis this summer

This summer, you'll be able to relax in a hot tub while floating down the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted in favor of allowing the company Minnesota Hot Tub Boats to operate out of Boom Island Park.

Spacruzzi

Propane heats the hot tubs and an electric motor powers the boat. The company says you drive them yourself and you don't need a boating license.

Boaters will be able to travel between the Nicollet Island Railway Bridge and the Broadway Street Bridge.

The company hopes to start renting the boats by Memorial Day weekend.