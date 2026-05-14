Hormel launches hot dog-shaped Spam for summer

Imagine this: You're relaxing at the ballpark on a beautiful Minnesota summer evening, eating a hot dog. But part of you wishes that you were eating a can of Spam instead.

Well, Minnesota-based Hormel foods has come up with the solution: the Spam Dog, made of the iconic meat in the shape of a classic hot dog.

The Spam Dog was designed for food service operators and is making its debut this summer.

In Minnesota, you'll be able to try one at St. Paul's CHS Field.

"It's a fresh new take on a hot dog with the unmistakable flavor that Spam fans know and love," said Hely Eggum, a brand manager with Spam.

It's not the first time that Hormel put a twist on its nearly 90-year-old staple. Two years ago the brand unveiled its maple flavored Spam and the year before that, sold a limited edition figgy pudding Spam.

The Spam name is a portmanteau; the "SP" comes from the word "spice" and the "AM" comes from "ham." It emerged during a 1936 New Year's Eve party that inventor Jay Hormel threw for his canned ham creation. That creation fueled American troops during World War II.