Ho ho Hormel: Find Spam Figgy Pudding in your stocking this year

AUSTIN, Minn. -- If you've ever listened to "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" and thought, "What's figgy pudding?", the fine folks at Minnesota-based Hormel Foods have... some kind of answer for you.

Hormel announced Tuesday a new figgy pudding variety of its signature foodstuff, Spam.

Hormel Foods

A press release touts the following flavors: "cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, along with popular winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors."

Hormel said the new variety allows you to "recreate the holiday magic of their favorite childhood memories." The company recommends using it in recipes such as "spiced Dutch baby pancakes, crispy skewers and festive charcuterie board bites."

Spam Figgy Pudding is now on sale at SPAM.com, Amazon and Walmart for a limited time.