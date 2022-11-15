Watch CBS News
Consumer

Ho ho Hormel: Find Spam Figgy Pudding in your stocking this year

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Spam celebrates 85th birthday
Spam celebrates 85th birthday 00:36

AUSTIN, Minn. -- If you've ever listened to "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" and thought, "What's figgy pudding?", the fine folks at Minnesota-based Hormel Foods have... some kind of answer for you.

Hormel announced Tuesday a new figgy pudding variety of its signature foodstuff, Spam. 

newsroom-20221115-spam-figgy-pudding-package-1024x572-1668520204.jpg
Hormel Foods

A press release touts the following flavors: "cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, along with popular winter flavor profiles like fig and orange flavors."

Hormel said the new variety allows you to "recreate the holiday magic of their favorite childhood memories." The company recommends using it in recipes such as "spiced Dutch baby pancakes, crispy skewers and festive charcuterie board bites."

Spam Figgy Pudding is now on sale at SPAM.com, Amazon and Walmart for a limited time.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 12:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.