Hormel announces sweet twist on Spam with maple flavor

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've ever been enjoying a tin of Spam and thought it wasn't quite sweet enough, the Hormel Foods corporation has good news for you.

The Austin, Minnesota-based company announced a new maple flavor for its most iconic product on Tuesday.

"The variety unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of Spam classic, giving fans a delicious and complementary addition to any meal," Hormel said in a press release. "With its delicious combination of sweet and savory, Spam maple flavored ushers in a unique and mouthwatering addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts."

Hormel even offered recipe suggestions for the new flavor, including a breakfast sandwich and maple-flavored Spam doughnuts.

This isn't the first time Spam has gone sweet. Last holiday season, Spam introduced a figgy pudding flavor.

The iconic Minnesotan foodstuff turned 85 years old last year.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 9:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

