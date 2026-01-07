Hopkins man charged with murder, manslaughter says he accidentally shot girlfriend while clearing gun

A Twin Cities man accused of killing his girlfriend told investigators he accidentally shot her when he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled the trigger "to be sure it was unloaded," charges filed Tuesday state.

The 20-year-old from Hopkins, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in his girlfriend's death, which occurred at their shared apartment on Saturday.

The man called 911 to report the shooting, which he said happened while clearing his firearm, according to a criminal complaint. Responding officers found him "sitting at the kitchen table with blood on his hands crying," the complaint states.

His girlfriend was found in bed with a gunshot wound to the head. First responders tried to save her, but she died at the scene. Police then took the man into custody. On the way to the police station, he asked "if it was common for someone to feel empty after an incident like this and not have any emotion," charges state.

According to the complaint, the man told police he loaded a magazine into the gun the night before the shooting after hearing gunshots outside the apartment building. The next day, he began unloading the firearm in the bedroom while his girlfriend was on the bed.

The man allegedly told police he pulled the gun's slide and did not see a round in the chamber, then pointed it at the window and pulled the trigger. It did not fire, he said, so he turned toward the bed where his girlfriend was and pulled the trigger again.

"Just as he was about to pull the trigger a second time, Victim sat up in bed, and he shot her right above her eye," the complaint states. "He said that he pointed the gun in Victim's vicinity but didn't mean to point it at her."

According to the complaint, the man has a permit to carry and took firearms safety classes last year. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.