Hopkins police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
Police in Hopkins, Minnesota, are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.
The Hopkins Police Department says officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of Cambridge Street around 3:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say she died at the scene.
Officers arrested a man in connection with the shooting a short time later.
The incident remains under investigation.