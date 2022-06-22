Hope Street For Youth emergency shelter opens in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new housing development is being called both an investment in the neighborhood and a solution to preventing homelessness.

On Wednesday, 28 young homeless adults will move in to Hope Street for Youth in Minneapolis and start a new chapter of their lives.

Run by Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, the emergency shelter can house up to 30 people ages 18-24. It's the largest of its kind in Minnesota.

Michael Goar, the president and CEO of Catholic Charities, calls this a chance to change the trajectory of dozens of young people's lives.

"They've been obviously traumatized in terms of being faced with homelessness or being challenged in our community, but this is gonna be a welcoming space, and they can be who they are and feel free," Goar said.

He says most of the young people they serve are Black, Indigenous, people of color or LGBTQ+.

Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley spoke at Tuesday's opening.

"It's not just enough to put a bed in a room," Conley said. "I can't stress to you enough the importance of dignified housing."

There's a reason for the limited size compared to adult shelters. Each person gets individualized attention tailored to their specific needs.

"We have counselors and provide services in terms of job re-training, going back to school, and making sure they are able to support themselves," Goar said.

Stays at Hope Street last up to 60 days. The goal is a move to permanent housing. It's a mission nearby neighbors support.

"This is an investment in the neighborhood as well from [the city of Minneapolis] and I'd like to see that continue on this block," said Chris Fitzgerald, who lives down the street.

Goar says supporting unhoused youth now, so they don't face these challenges later in life, is a strategy to help solve adult homelessness.