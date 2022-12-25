Holiday shoppers return to Mall of America following deadly shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) - The day after a deadly shooting inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America sent shoppers scrambling to find shelter, the mall reopened for Christmas Eve shoppers.

"It's heart breaking to see it happen in your hometown and everything like that... unfortunate," said Richfield resident Doug Keinast.

Bloomington police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a fight inside Nordstrom around 7:50 p.m. Friday night. A bullet also struck the jacket of a woman nearby who was not hurt, police said. Five people -- ages 17 through 18 -- were arrested in St. Louis Park in connection to the shooting.

Kienast said he left the mall Friday just minutes before the shooting. He came back to the mall the following day to return an item.

"I feel pretty safe because I know they have good security here and everything, but at the end of the day I know it's kind of an isolated incident, just sad to see it happen," Kienast said.

It was the third lockdown of the Mall of America in a little more than a year. In August, shots were fired outside the Nike store.

Last New Year's Eve, two people were shot on the third level of the mall.

In response, in October, the mall tested a pilot program and installed a "weapons detection system" at the north entrance.

"Honestly I hope they bring metal detectors, that would be so good," shopper Cay Ramirez said.

"I don't think it's the right move because there will be a hassle and there's many other ways to prevent a firearm into the mall without having airport security stuff," Kienast said.

Gov. Tim Walz said on Saturday morning that the violence at the mall on Friday night was "absolutely unacceptable." He said he was in touch with local officials to provide support and resources.

The Bloomington Police Department is leading the investigation.