Gunman opens fire inside Mall of America, prompting lockdown

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Mall of America was on lockdown for almost two hours Thursday after police say "shots were fired" inside the massive shopping complex.

Bloomington police say this was "an isolated incident," and that the suspect fled the mall, and there are no reported injuries.

Police say the mall began lifting the lockdown at about 5:40 p.m., and it will be closed for the remainder of the evening. WCCO's Adam Duxter says guests began exiting the mall at about 6:30 p.m.

Evacuations from the Mall of America happening now.

A video posted to Twitter at 4:36 p.m. appears to show a person shouting while walking into the Nike store. Several gunshots are then heard.

Duxter spoke with a mall guest who heard gunfire.

"We were about to go into the Nike store, and we heard a lot of commotion, and then we just look over and just heard pop pop pop!" said Jodiss Pierre. "You duck .. and then you run, but while you run you look back to make sure your family is OK. That's what I did because I was with my family, I had to make sure they were good, and then we just ran to the closest exit."

Andy Paras posted video to Twitter that shows dozens of people fleeing Nickelodeon Universe.

Duxter says at 5:15 p.m., guests were exiting the mall "by the minute" after being cleared by security.

Multiple people still coming out of Mall of America by the minute. They say they were cleared by security after being on lockdown while inside. A scary scene for so many people- including out of town visitors who’ve never been to the mall before.



More details to follow. @wcco pic.twitter.com/4yRtCwnUSJ — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) August 4, 2022

WCCO's Marielle Mohs spoke with a guest who heard three gunshots before he and his sister fled the mall.

Kyle and his sister were able to leave the mall so quickly after the shooting that they did not get stuck in lockdown. Kyle says he heard 3 shots go off.

Another guest says he "heard a confrontation" before gunshots rang out.

Yussuf Malan says he was inside the mall when he heard the shots ring out. He and his group say they heard a confrontation leading up to the shots. When the shooting happened they say they ran to safety.

