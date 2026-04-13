Stretch of Northbound Highway 280 closes for summer construction

A stretch of Highway 280 in the Twin Cities which is usually packed with traffic during peak drive times is closed for construction until late August.

Northbound Highway 280 between St. Paul and Highway 26 near Roseville closed Monday morning. In the meantime, drivers will need to take a detour: to Interstate 35W or Interstate 35E and back to Highway 36.

WCCO

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it's part of a major resurfacing and bridge repair project along the highway.

The northbound lane work started Monday, and the southbound lanes are set to close on April 29.

For small businesses along the route, the biggest concern is losing visibility to new customers.

"It does add one of those extra hurdles and obstacles," said Anna Hultgren, who owns Carpe Diem Studio. "I think the biggest impact would be on new people. I think it's going to be harder to get new people in the door."

MnDOT doesn't think the construction will impact travel to the Minnesota State Fair, because the highway is expected to reopen in late August before it starts.