Burglars charged in Ohio for string of thefts could be connected to heists in Minnesota

MEDINA, Minn. — Investigators think three burglars arrested in Ohio last month could be connected to a string of high-end heists in Minnesota.

The Ohio Attorney General announced charges against the three men from Chile on Wednesday.

Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello are accused of burglarizing Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home.

Evidence includes pictures of the men holding stacks of cash and decked out in diamonds, flaunting chains, watches and Burrow's No. 9 pendant.

Medina police say three homes were burglarized between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16 last year in the southern corners of the city.

In all three cases, police say burglars stole jewelry out of master bedrooms, getting inside by breaking windows on the rear of homes.

One of the break-ins involved Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley. Burglars hit his home while he was a guest of honor at a Vikings game.

Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson told WCCO that former Timberwolves All-Star Karl Anthony Towns was also a victim.

According to an affidavit filed in Hennepin County District Court, Medina police say a photo found on one of the suspect's phones contained jewelry that was shown to Towns and he identified it as his.

Wednesday evening, Nelson said he heard from the Timberwolves' Head of Security that Towns found the bracelet he identified in the photo.

Yet, the search warrant goes on to say, "the suspects were also seen on camera discarding a rental vehicle in Miami, which is where the Suburban in your Affiant's case was rented from."

Now, Nelson says the warrant will be amended as he waits on getting permission to get cell phone data off the suspects' phones that is in the possession of Ohio investigators.

"Cell phone data could place them in Medina," Nelson said. "That is just one of the things we need to, you know, identify potential suspects in our burglaries."