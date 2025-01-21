4 men arrested in connection to burglary at Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home

Four men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home in Ohio last month, authorities said Tuesday.

They each are facing several charges, including participating in a criminal gang and possessing criminal tools, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Bastian Morales, 23, Jordan Sanchez, 22, Sergio Cabello, 38, and Alexander Chavez, 24, all of whom are from Chile, are accused in a string of burglaries targeting multimillion-dollar homes.

The men were taken into custody on Jan. 10 after they were pulled over by police, who then found punch tools, which investigators say are used to break windows on houses, according to affidavits filed in Clark County.

Sanchez, who was driving when they were pulled over, Morales and Cabello gave Ohio State Highway Patrol officers fake IDs, police said. Sanchez also did not have a valid driver's license, according to the affidavit. Chavez was the only one with a real driver's license, which was from New York, the affidavits said. According to the affidavits, they told officers that they were visiting Ohio to see the snow.

Inside the vehicle, officers also found an old Louisiana State University shirt and a Bengals hat, the affidavit said. Authorities believe the items were among those stolen from Burrow's home on Dec. 9, 2024.

Burrow's home in Cincinnati was broken into while he was in Texas playing an away game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Hamilton County sheriff said. It was part of a handful of targeted attacks at high-profile athletes' homes.

In October, the homes of Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were broken into just days apart. Sources told CBS News last month that investigators were looking into whether a trans-international crime ring was behind the burglaries.

The men were being held on $250,000 bond and are being represented by a public defender, according to court records.