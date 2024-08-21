Boy shot, another boy stabbed at Hibbing park, police say

HIBBING, Minn. — An investigation is ongoing after Hibbing police say two boys were hurt in a shooting and stabbing early Wednesday morning at Bennett Park.

Police say officers responded to the sounds of multiple gunshots at the park just before 2 a.m. They found two boys: one shot in the abdomen and the other stabbed. Both were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Police say the two boys knew each other but didn't give their exact ages. Police also say charges are expected to be filed, though it's unclear if one or both victims may face them.

Bennett Park is located right next to Hibbing Golf Course. Hibbing is around 90 minutes northwest of Duluth.

Hibbing police are investigating with assistance from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Chisholm Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.