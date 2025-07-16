TikTok users rediscovering Twin Cities HGTV show "Decorating Cents" decades later

HGTV’s “Decorating Cents” has resurgence thanks to TikTok

If you've been scrolling TikTok lately, you've probably seen the internet's newest obsession: a show called "Decorating Cents."

Most of the longtime HGTV makeover series was shot in the Twin Cities, and is now going viral decades later.

The show was hosted by Joan Steffend and ran on HGTV from 1997 to 2008, with the former channel 11 anchor and reporter narrating and assisting designers, who were given a $500 budget and a few hours to transform rooms.

The first five seasons of "Decorating Cents" are now streaming. They've caught the attention of TikTok users, including comedian Rob Anderson.

The two have connected and he's shared with her that many of the designs were great. In his TikTok videos, Anderson says he's picking on the show's most outrageous transformations.

"I understand some of the stuff is crazy looking right now . . . but that was also their job to do wild decorating," said Steffend.

Now a 70-year-old grandmother of four, Steffend is using the show's newfound fame for good.

She's selling shirts, mugs, and other items to mark the occassion with a portion of the proceeds going to World Central Kitchen.

Since "Decorating Cents," Steffend has focused on projects that spread kindness. She's written two books and is working on a documentary with her husband about former Minnesota Twins legend Joe Mauer.