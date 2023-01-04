Here's how you can help EMS crews during snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS -- Emergency crews need your help. With snow piling up and more falling from the sky, they are going to need you to clear a path so they can get to work.

"It does add a layer of complexity to an already complex job," said Hennepin EMS Deputy Chief Charles Sloan.

Snow, ice and all that comes with a winter storm impacts the roads, which can slow down an emergency crew's time-sensitive work.

"Our ambulances are rear-wheel drive and so it does make it a little bit more challenging and then when you add in parking on both sides of the street and you add in snow plows it does make it challenging," Sloan said.

Sloan said there are ways you can make sure they can get to where they are needed.

"Making sure that driveways, sidewalks, and steps up to a residence are shoveled if you have some salt and sand mix putting some of that down will also help," he said.

He added that even when people are trying to navigate snow-covered roads in their own vehicles, they can still help.

"When you are out on the street and you are out driving, be aware of your surroundings, making sure that if you see an emergency vehicle coming up behind you make sure you pull over. Give them enough room and time to pass," Sloan said.

When every second counts, it's important to make sure you give the person who needs help a fighting chance.

Also remember to dig out any fire hydrant on your block, so it's clear of snow and ice. That'll save precious minutes in an emergency.